News Desk

PM’s referral to army in public gathering is disappointing: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is disappointing that Prime Minister (PM) Imran referred to the army in the public gathering.

Taking it to Twitter on Friday, Bilawal mentioned that PM’s abusive language identifies the acceptance of his defeat. He questioned in his tweet that, have you ever heard of a winning captain insulting his opponents? The leader does not exercise such practices, only losers do.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Tarin group leaders call on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

National

PPP, MQM leadership hold meeting, discuss number game

National

Violation of code of conduct: ECP issues notice to PM Imran

National

India’s mistake in Mian Channu incident can lead to war: Qureshi

Islamabad

Pakistan to invite P-5 countries over India’s airspace violations: FM

National

ECC approves Rs747.5 million for gas supply to 85 villages

National

‘You don’t deserve premiership’: Fazlur Rehman lashes out at PM Imran

National

Pakistan to invite P-5 countries over India’s airspace violations: FM

National

Loss leaves Pakistan on brink at World Cup

Islamabad

Election commission stops PM from holding a rally in Lower Dir

1 of 186