Police providing citizens with 28 services under one roof: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday visited police service centre at F-6 Markaz.

He was flanked by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas. SSP Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Rai Mazhar and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion. According to police spokesman, during the visiting, the minister was briefed about working process of police service centre as well as Misaq, the newly established unit by Islamabad police to guard the rights of minorities.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed hailed the services of Islamabad police. He said police are providing citizens with 28 services under one roof. “It is the first Khidmat Markaz of South Asia which is working 24/7,” he said adding that increase in salaries of Islamabad police has become mandatory so that cops could perform in a better way. He said government is making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Misaq unit has been established in police service centre to protect the rights of minorities. He said citizens can visit the Khidmat Markaz at any time for obtaining any kind of information. “We have especially deputed staff to deal with minorities under the supervision of SI Shamas Gill,” he said. ASI Samuel Masih, Constables Imran Gill and Hindu Constable Vikram Lal are the other members of the team of Shamas Gill, he said. It may be noted that police are providing services about traffic licenses, police verification, character certificate, vehicle verification, employees registration, foreigner registration, lost report, FIR copy, crime report, registration of rental, foreign police certificate, violence against women report, child abuse report, driving licenses, learner permit, renewal of learner permit, verification of driving licences, motor car license, LTV license, HTV license and international driving permit in police service centre.