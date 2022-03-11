Our Staff Reporter

Police recover 25 bounded labourers

HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad police claimed to have recovered 25 persons including women and children who were kept as bonded labours at a brick kiln in Tandojam area. The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the recovered persons were later produced before the court where they recorded their statements. The SHO Tandojam police station Kashif Khan Gadahi informed that the persons were kept at a kiln on Khatian Station road in Haji Khan Magsi village.
He said that the recovered people were belonged to the same family.

 

