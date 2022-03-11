PPP, MQM leadership hold meeting, discuss number game

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leadership on Friday held a meeting and discussed number game.

The MQM leaderships asked PPP leaders how many people do they have, in response to which they mentioned that PPP holds more than required people. In the mutual competition, no party will get the benefit and Karachi will lose, and a third party will win. It was decided that both the parties should avoid supporting each other.

PPP leaders said that the MQM people were satisfied and we will go to meet each other happily. The PPP leadership also listened to the MQM s concerns over fake domiciles and local government zoning.

The PPP leadership said that there should be a working relationship between the two parties. As soon as the green signal on no-confidence is received, a high level PPP delegation will visit the MQM center.