Private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand: Sh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday has said that private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he regretted the incident that took place at the parliament lodges yesterday. He reminded that Ansar ul Islam was banned in 2019. He said our police personnel got injured in the incident but no Minister of National Assembly (MNA) was arrested besides nobody was booked under anti-terrorism law. He however made it clear that strict action will be taken if anybody tried to take law into hand.

He said it has now been decided to deploy rangers and FC personnel at the parliament house, parliament lodges and the MNA hostels along with the usual security force.

He also said we are ready to provide more security to the opposition members. He however claimed that the Opposition parties do not have support of one hundred and seventy two members for the success of its no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. He said the opposition now wants to sabotage the motion through some sort of rumpus.

The Interior Minister asked the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief to refrain from using the students of seminaries for political purposes.

Sheikh Rashid further said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has given a sovereign foreign policy.