‘Sesame Street’ actor Emilio Delgado dies at 81

Veteran American television actor, Emilio Delgado, who played Fix-It Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street for 45 years, has died on Thursday, his manager confirmed.

His wife, Carol Delgado confirmed that he died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma, which he had been battling since 2020, at their home in New York City. He was 81.

“A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” said a representative for Sesame Street.

The Mexican-American actor joined the beloved children’s television show as Luis, the handyman, in 1971 and remained on the show until 2016. He continued appearing with the show’s cast at public events and returned for Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2019.

Delgado also appeared on TV series as Cannon, Police Story, Hawaii Five-O, Person of Interest, House of Cards and The Get Down, among many others. Earlier in his career he was the artistic director of the Barrio Theatre of East of Los Angeles.