Sukkur MC inspects sanitary conditions

SUKKUR – Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Administration, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there was need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses. Muhammad Ali Shaikh also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment. He further told that municipal administration was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens to encourage plantation and to turn the Sukkur city into a green town, the administration has prepared a proper plan which is being implemented within few days, he added.