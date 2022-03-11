Our Staff Reporter

Sukkur MC inspects sanitary conditions

SUKKUR – Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Administration, Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different areas here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner said that there was need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses. Muhammad Ali Shaikh also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment. He further told that municipal administration was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens to encourage plantation and to turn the Sukkur city into a green town, the administration has prepared a proper plan which is being implemented within few days, he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Over 5200 personnel to perform security duties during Pak-Australia test match

Karachi

Man sentenced to death in narcotics case

Karachi

Karachi Corps Commander visits Kotri field firing ranges Hyderabad

Karachi

Ex DG Information ND Jatoi laid to rest at New Jatoi graveyard

Karachi

Steps taken to improve condition of parks: Dist East Administrator

Karachi

Arts Council hosts colorful 3rd women conference

Karachi

Man, two women killed for ‘honour’

Karachi

Coronavirus claims four more lives in Sindh

Karachi

Police recover 25 bounded labourers

Karachi

Coivd-19 exposes country’s health care system: KU acting VC

1 of 258