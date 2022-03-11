Ukraine’s Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk military airfields hit, says Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry has said it hit Ukraine’s military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk early Friday morning with high-precision weapons.

Also, Russian fighter jets and air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters and eight drones, the ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a daily briefing in Moscow.

The rebel forces of Ukraine’s Donetsk region ousted the Ukrainian military from the city of Volnovakha, took under control three more settlements, and advanced to the city of Mariupol, Konashenkov added.

Over the past day, 107 targets of the Ukrainian armed forces were hit, including six control and communication centers, 14 ammunition and fuel depots, and 11 places of accumulation of military equipment, the spokesman said.

In total, according to Konashenkov, 3,213 Ukrainian military targets were hit, including 98 aircraft, 118 drones, 1,041 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 113 multiple rocket launchers, 389 field artillery and mortars, and 843 units of special military vehicles.

Russia’s war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 549 civilians have been killed and 957 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures. But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it “difficult to verify” the true number of civilian casualties.

More than 2.3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.