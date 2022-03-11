Violation of code of conduct: ECP issues notice to PM Imran

Ahead of the initiation of second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the violation of code of conduct.

The election commission has also served notices to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer and Murad Saeed for participating in a public rally Lower Dir today (Friday).

The election commission had announced that all the Parliament members are allowed to take part in electoral campaigns but only those who currently hold public offices are restricted.

Asking the PTI leaders to appear in person or through counsel, the ECP said sufficient evidence is available to establish that these members have violated the code of conduct.

“In case of your failure to submit your written defence or failed to appear before the undersigned, in person or through counsel, an ex-partie decision would be taken under Section-243 of the Elections Act, 2017,” the ECP warned.

