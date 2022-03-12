24 students complete internship with ITP

ISLAMABAD –Twenty four students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police about traffic rules and road safety measures on Friday.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programmes. The 13th batch of CUST students completed their internship with ITP and they were educated about traffic rules, road safety measures and functioning of various departments.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the young generation is our asset and their cooperation, as well as responsible attitude, is crucial for a safe road environment in the city.

Later, SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips.