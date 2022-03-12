Abbasi to head surveillance of PML-N lawmakers

ISLAMABAD – After a raid of Islamabad Police on Parliament Lodges, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has started round the clock surveillance of its members to ensure their attendance in the National Assembly’s session, where a no-confidence motion is pending against the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that task has been assigned to former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who will head surveillance of its members till passage of no-confidence motion from the National Assembly. The members have been divided among groups led by a senior parliamentarian of the party, who will not only remain in touch with every individual member but also keep a close watch on the activities of the members as well.

The group leaders include Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Sana Ullah, Rohail Asghar, Sardar Irfan, Moeen Watto, Khawaja Asif, Nosheen Iftikhar and others while all of these group leaders will directly report to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that MNAs are advised to curtail their movement within the city and they are also barred from moving outside the Parliament Lodges without prior intimation to their respective group head. Reportedly an already scheduled wedding ceremony of the sons of an MNA was also postponed.