Agri Department to plant 0.4m trees in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR – Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel here on Friday inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2022 under Agriculture Department.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 400,000 plants would be planted in the three divisions of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan during the spring tree plantation campaign under Agriculture Department. Supervisory officers have been appointed at the divisional level to make this campaign successful, he said. He als told that Additional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Syed Naveed Alam has been appointed as Supervisor for Multan Division, Additional Secretary Task Force Imtiaz Ahmed Warraich for Bahawalpur Division and Deputy Secretary Muzammil Bashir has been appointed as the Supervisory Officer for Dera Ghazi Khan Division. These officers will monitor the campaign in their respective divisions.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that instructions had been issued to the Supervisory Officers to formulate a plan of action to achieve the targets and identify a roadmap for tree plantation.

He asked the Supervisory Officers to collect and share the report of the tree planting campaign regularly. He said that “Plant for Pakistan Vision” helped to tackle the challenges of environmental pollution and global warming. It will bring improvement in the agriculture, health, and irrigation system of our country and will increase gross domestic product including water resources. In the coming years, Pakistan will be known all over the world as an environment-friendly country.