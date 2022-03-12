APP

ANF recovers over 490kg drugs, arrests 2 persons

RAWALPINDI – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Friday recovered over 490kg drugs including 447.6kg hashish, 38.4kg opium and 4.2kg Ice besides netting two accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF D I Khan and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation in Darband area on D I Khan road and recovered drugs which were tactfully concealed in fuel tank of a truck and arrested two accused namely Hafeez Ullah resident of Pishin and Jahangir.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.

 

