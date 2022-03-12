Australia bat first in second Pakistan Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

The visitors dropped fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from the first Test line up and handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to bolster their spin attack.

Pakistan brought back frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf — who both missed the first Test due to injuries — replacing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

The first Test ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.