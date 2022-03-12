Staff Reporter

Australian envoy calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI – Australian High Commissioner Bryce Hutchesson here on Friday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House and discussed various issues of mutual interest, obtaining national and international situation and other important issues. The Governor said that Pakistan attaches importance to diplomatic, economic and defense cooperation with Australia. He further said that there were further opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Australia in various fields through which education, health and infrastructure could be improved. The High Commissioner said, Australia has a policy of good relations with Pakistan.

