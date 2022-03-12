Buzdar consolidates his position in Punjab

Lahore- Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday consolidated his position in Punjab as more than 35 MNAs and MPAs including provincial ministers and advisors called on him separately at CM’s office and expressed complete confidence in his leadership.

The elected representatives apprised Usman Buzdar of their issues and the chief minister issued instructions on the spot to address their problems.

The chief minister assured the legislators that their constituencies’ problems would be solved on a priority basis.

The overall political situation, the performance of the departments and ongoing development projects in different constituencies also came under discussion during the meeting.

The provincial ministers and lawmakers who called on the chief minister included: Sardar Asif Nakai, Hashim Dogar, Taimoor Bhatti, Faisal Hayat Jabboana, Mehar Aslam Bharwana, Khurram Shehzad, Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, Ghulam Ali Asghar, Taimoor Lali, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Sardar Mohiuddin Khosa and others.

Punjab Assembly Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA was also present on the occasion.

It is to be noted here that Faisal Jabboana and Aslam Bharwana belong to the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group.

Talking to the media after a meeting, Jabboana said that they still stood at their stated position. He added that there was no harm in meetings, and they could go anywhere to raise their reservations.

“Politicians keep their doors open for dialogue while standing firm on their stance”, he maintained, adding that there was no concept of closing doors in politics. He said that the PM had the key to addressing their reservations.

To a question, Aun Chaudhry rejected the reports of any meeting taking place between Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

Aleem recently joined the JKT group before leaving for London where he met PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif. He said that Aleem Khan would return on Saturday (today).

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians who called on the chief minister reiterated that they were united and would remain so in future as well.

They said that the chief minister always gave due respect to their opinion besides taking keen interest in solving problems of their constituencies. “We have a relation of mutual respect,” they added.

Usman Buzdar said: “We as a team of Prime Minister Imran Khan have served the people of the province and will continue doing so. Those hatching conspiracies have been exposed and such elements have no future,” he said and added: “We will foil the nefarious designs of the opposition to create political anarchy.”

He said that the writing was on the wall for the no-confidence motion, adding that the opposition was fully aware that the government was taking the lead in the number game. He said that doing politics for gaining personal interest was tantamount to enmity with the country.

He said by submitting the no-confidence motion, the opposition parties had created problems for themselves as their all their hopes would dash to the ground.

“The opposition’s negative politics will meet its logical end with the no-confidence motion. The people of Pakistan love Imran Khan as he pulled the country out of crises and put it in the right direction,” the chief minister maintained.

He further stated that nefarious designs of the opponents would be foiled collectively, adding: “We are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

He deplored that the opposition was morally and politically bankrupt and wanted to push the country backwards. He said that Punjab was on the road to progress, and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in the process. He said that any effort to create misunderstanding in the party would not be successful. “The elements involved in the conspiracy will get nothing,” Usman Buzdar added.

He further stated that the government had no threat from the opposition and their no-confidence motion would face a fatal defeat and the government would complete its tenure.

