Chaudhary Tanvir: PML-N leader caught trying to flee abroad

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Tanvir has been arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when he was trying to flee abroad.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the PML-N leader Chaudhry Tanvir. A raid had been conducted in Rawalpindi for arresting Tanvir over his alleged involvement in land grabbing cases.

The PML-N leader was wanted to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). After his arrest in Karachi, an ACE Rawalpindi team departed for Karachi to take custody.

According to the FIA officials, the politician will be handed over to the ACE team upon their arrival in Karachi.

The former PML-N senator was accused of constructing an illegal house and a plaza on occupied land which led to the registration of a case with the ACE.

A case had been filed against Chaudhry Tanvir on March 8, 2022, over the complaint of RDA Amara Khan in which the officers of different government departments were nominated under sections of cheating, fraud, manipulation in property documents.

In 2019, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) benami zone had filed a reference against then-Senator Chaudhry Tanvir at the educating authority.

According to FBR, Tanvir owned 7,125-kanal land and his property worth more than Rs15 billion, whereas, the land was registered with the names of his watchman, security guard and a gunman.

