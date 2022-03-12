China’s governance model is people-centric, says Pak envoy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has said that China’s governance model is people-centric and the world including Pakistan is impressed by the vision of the Chinese leadership, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

He said, “President Xi has now also launched the Global Development Initiative, which is basically to focus on bringing equity and justice to development, especially for the poor in developing countries.”

Moin said, “We are very confident of these important decisions made in two sessions of China.”

“The CPEC is a flagship project of BRI. Pakistan can take advantage of it in the field of agriculture to boost food security, make population tech-savvy, and enhance vocational and capacity building of people in the long run,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Shan Saeed, Chief Economist at Juwai IQI said, “The economic strategy under the leadership of Chinese President Xi has put China on the global investors’ radar.”

Shan Saeed told Gwadar Pro that teh Two Sessions have focused on the human development and capacity building of the population to make them globally competitive, accelerating the HSR and airports construction in the country, enhancing the GDP size, creating more jobs to improve the living standards of people and increase the income levels.

He further said that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) outreach should be enhanced so that more countries can be included for connectivity and trade. President Xi Jinping’s main economic focus is on people-centric strategies to uplift the masses with rising income levels not only in China but also countries and regions along BRI.