Anadolu

Dozens of children killed, injured in Yemen: UNICEF

Dozens of Yemeni children have been killed or injured in clashes across the country in the past two months, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday.

“Just over the first two months of this year, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across Yemen,” Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen, said in a statement.

Duamelle said conflict in the Arab country has intensified since last year with children always being “the first and most to suffer.”

“Since the conflict escalated in Yemen nearly seven years ago, the UN verified that more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured. The actual number is likely much higher.”

He called on all sides to the conflict and “those with influence over them” to protect civilians and particularly children “at all times.”

“Violence, misery and grief have been commonplace in Yemen with severe consequences on millions of children and families. It is high time that a sustainable political solution is reached for people and their children to finally live in the peace they so well deserve,” the UN official said.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

Continue Reading
More Stories
International

New Delhi’s admission exposes India’s weapons safety

International

Biden warns Russia will pay a “severe price” if country uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

International

4 Ukraine soldiers killed at Lutsk airbase: local authorities

International

Chinese city locks down, Shanghai shuts schools as Covid spikes

International

UK sanctions 386 Russian lawmakers over Ukraine

International

British MPs, Kashmiris urge UK hold India accountable over women’s rights violations in IIoJK

International

If the West had spoken out against invasion of Crimea in 2014, Russian-Ukraine crisis would have been prevented: Erdogan

International

US stocks close lower as inflation at highest level in more than 40 years

International

UN chief calls for political solution to 11-year-long Syrian civil war

International

Ukraine’s Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk military airfields hit, says Russia

1 of 26