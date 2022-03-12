News Desk

Drug case hearing against Rana Sanaullah adjourned till April 02

A special court for narcotics control granted request of Rana Sanaullah for relief from appearing in the drug case hearing on Saturday.

The Court for Control of Narcotics Substances invited arguments of lawyers over acquittal pleas in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned the drug recovery case hearing againt Rana Sanaullah and co-accused until April 02.

Anti Narcotics Force Prosecutor told the court that the charges could not be framed against the accused despite the passage of more than two years since registration of the case.

“Argue over the acquittal pleas, accused will be indicted later,” learned judge said.

Earlier, the co-accused appeared before the court and and signed their attendance.

Rana Sanaullah, President PML-N Punjab had been arrested in July 2020 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point. The ANF claimed that 15 kilogrammes of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was later released on bail in December of the same year.

In an early hearing the lawyer of PML-N stalwart in his arguments before the court said that his client was falsely nominated in the case.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Opp to submit no-trust move against National Assembly speaker

Karachi

Australia bat first in second Pakistan Test

Business

President emphasizes to facilitate foreign investors

Karachi

Chaudhary Tanvir: PML-N leader caught trying to flee abroad

Lahore

No-confidence motion: PML-Q refutes report of agreement with govt

Islamabad

India’s weak defense system becomes a threat to regional peace: Farrukh

Islamabad

Yar Muhammad Rind calls on Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 571 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM sees ‘sea of people’ in Islamabad day before no-trust vote

Islamabad

Rangers to guard Parliament House, says Sh Rashid

1 of 203