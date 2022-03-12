FO demands explanation from India over accidental missile firing

Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday said the grave nature of Indian accidental missile-firing had raised several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of ministry of foreign affairs, “Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

The spokesperson said that the whole incident of Indian missile-firing indicated many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in its handling of the strategic weapons.

“Pakistan, therefore, calls upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said that they had taken note of the press statement by the Indian Press Information Bureau’s Defence Wing regretting the “accidental firing” of the Indian origin missile into Pakistani territory on March 9 due to “technical malfunction” and a decision to hold an internal Court of Inquiry.

“Given the short distances and response times, any misinterpretation by the other side could lead to countermeasures in self-defence with grave consequences.,” it was further added.

The spokesperson demanded explanation from the Indian side over certain questions arising out of the grave incident.