Staff Reporter

HDA Director General dismisses 3 WASA officials

HYDERABAD – The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Sohail on Friday took notice of water shortage complaints while dismissing 3 officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). The authority’s spokesman informed that the citizens were continuously complaining about the shortfall for many weeks. He told that the DG also visited the development projects of water supply being executed under the Annual Development Plan (ADP). He also inspected WASA’s storage ponds and the ongoing desilting of the water supply lines. The DG was unsatisfied with the pace and quality of the ongoing works. He put under suspect Executive Engineer Sheevan Kumar, Assistant XEn Muhammad Amir and sub-engineer Rehmatullah Memon. The DG said it was responsibility of WASA to supply clean drinking water to citizens and that any official found negligent of their duties would face action.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Karachi

ECP to hold LG elections in Sindh in two phases

Karachi

Road closure to facilitate business in food street angers SHC

Karachi

Experts say lumpy skin disease not transmittable to humans

Karachi

Three killed in Karachi trailer-bike collision

Karachi

Security agencies conduct drill before Pak-Australia test match

Karachi

COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 280 others

Karachi

Inderjeet Lohano, Khalil -ur-Rehman declared as winner in SHCBA election

Karachi

Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for next 3 days

Karachi

Renowned journalist, poet Farhad Zaidi passes away

Karachi

Inclusive approach needed for development of Sindh : PEC Chairman

1 of 267