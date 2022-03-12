IGP responds to public queries via second online court

ISLAMABAD – As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday held a second online court on Facebook to give the residents direct access to the police high ups, a police spokesperson said.

He said that the IGP Islamabad responded to the public queries via Facebook live comments, WhatsApp messages and phone calls from 02:30pm to 04:30pm. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, AIG (Operations), SDPO (Kohsar) were also present on the occasion. Thousands of the citizens also watched and appreciated this step of the IGP Islamabad.

Speaking to the citizens, the IG Islamabad said that the police are striving hard to redress public issues as early as possible. He said the purpose of such initiatives is aimed at bridging the gap between police and the public.

People from across Pakistan put their proposals before the IG. Most of the issues were related to traffic, delay in registration of FIR, activities of land-grabbers, drug-peddlers etc.

Islamabad Police chief also shared recent initiatives taken by the Islamabad police to facilitate its public. He also permitted disabled players for sports activities on the police grounds.