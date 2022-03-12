Inclusive approach needed for development of Sindh : PEC Chairman

KARACHI – For ensuring better civic amenities and fast development in Sindh especially in Karachi, only way forward is adopting inclusive approach of governance with very strong partnership among three tiers — federal, provincial and local governments- and also taking other stakeholders on board and to promote sense of ownership among the masses. This was outlined by Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council and Chairman, National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon while speaking at a dinner reception on Friday, which was hosted for him and for SAPM on Maritime Affaris Mahmood Baqi Maulvi by Ghulam Mustafa Karani, an office bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Karachi. The program was attended by politicians, foreign diplomats based in Karachi, prominent businessmen and media persons.