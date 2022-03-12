Our Staff Reporter

Inderjeet Lohano, Khalil -ur-Rehman declared as winner in SHCBA election

HYDERABAD – The Sindh Bar Council has declared advocate Inderjeet Lohano and Khalil-ur-Rehman Laghari as winners in the election of Sindh High Court Bar Association which was held on February 26.
According to a notification, the 2 candidates were declared victorious on the seats of Vice President and Member Managing Committee after the vote recount process. Loharno has been elected as the VP and Laghari as the MMC.
Earlier, Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli was announced as the winning candidate for the on the seat of VP and Muhammad Jameel Khan on MMC seat.
As per the notification, the term of the newly elected bar will expire on December 31, 2022.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

ECP to hold LG elections in Sindh in two phases

Karachi

Road closure to facilitate business in food street angers SHC

Karachi

Experts say lumpy skin disease not transmittable to humans

Karachi

Three killed in Karachi trailer-bike collision

Karachi

Security agencies conduct drill before Pak-Australia test match

Karachi

COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 280 others

Karachi

Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for next 3 days

Karachi

Renowned journalist, poet Farhad Zaidi passes away

Karachi

Inclusive approach needed for development of Sindh : PEC Chairman

Karachi

HDA Director General dismisses 3 WASA officials

1 of 267