Inderjeet Lohano, Khalil -ur-Rehman declared as winner in SHCBA election

HYDERABAD – The Sindh Bar Council has declared advocate Inderjeet Lohano and Khalil-ur-Rehman Laghari as winners in the election of Sindh High Court Bar Association which was held on February 26.

According to a notification, the 2 candidates were declared victorious on the seats of Vice President and Member Managing Committee after the vote recount process. Loharno has been elected as the VP and Laghari as the MMC.

Earlier, Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli was announced as the winning candidate for the on the seat of VP and Muhammad Jameel Khan on MMC seat.

As per the notification, the term of the newly elected bar will expire on December 31, 2022.