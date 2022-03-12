India has become threat for region as it cannot control its defence assets: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said that India has become a huge threat to the region and the world as it cannot control its defence assets.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf was addressing a media briefing in Islamabad in the backdrop of an Indian supersonic projectile object crash into Pakistan on Wednesday and India’s Defence Ministry’s explanation of the incident after three days.

The National Security Advisor demanded of the world community to probe the Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash into Pakistan, as it directly threatened civilian lives.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said India did not bother to take Pakistan into confidence before launching such a hi-tech object. It has taken more than two days for India to accept that this was their missile, launched ostensibly due to a technical malfunction during maintenance, he said.

The National Security Advisor hoped that the world community would realize the threat after Indian negligence and incompetence to handle hi-tech weapons.