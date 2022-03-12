News Desk

India’s weak defense system becomes a threat to regional peace: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that India s weak defense system has become a threat to peace in the region.

In a message of Twitter, Farrukh Habib said: “What kind of defense system does India have that has no control over its missiles”? Farrukh Habib said that the world should take notice of India s firing of a missile inside Pakistan.

“The world should take note of whether India s defense system is strong enough to handle its own nuclear missiles. Weaknesses in their defense system have also become a threat to peace in the region,” he twitted.

