Induction of J-10C fighter jets a major addition to country’s defense system: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the induction of modern J-10 C fighter jets as a major addition to the country’s defense system saying it will help address the security imbalance being created in the sub-continent. He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the induction of J-10 C into Pakistan Air Force at Kamra on Friday. The Prime Minister also thanked China for providing the modern aircraft to Pakistan in record eight months’ time.

Imran Khan said the entire nation has the confidence that their armed forces are fully capable to defend the motherland. He recalled that Pakistan’s response in the wake of Balakot attack sent a clear message to the world that the country is capable to defend itself. Imran Khan also commended the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and the nation in the war on terror

Imran Khan appreciated the futuristic and forward looking approach of the Air Force. He said special emphasis will now be given on technology keeping in view the future warfare. We have set up a technology zone for indigenous technology and a university will be established with the cooperation of the PAF to teach all modern technologies to the youth. Imran Khan said Pakistan is blessed to have quality professional in all fields.

Alluding to the better economic indicators including increase in tax collection, remittances and exports, the Prime Minister said the money will be used firstly to uplift the poor segments of the society and secondly to further strengthen our defense capabilities.

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in his remarks on the occasion said it is a historic occasion as it is almost after four decades, the PAF is inducting next generation combat system equipped with state of art technology and weaponry. He said the fighter jet’s fully integrated weapons system makes it a potent combat system under the contemporary environment. He said the induction of the fighter jets will further enhance the PAF’s capability to deal with the requirements of contemporary aerial warfare. The Air Chief appreciated the support extended by the government to equip the PAF with this weapon system.

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said we do not wish to engage in any arms race but will continue to enhance our capability to ensure national security and regional stability.

The Air Chief said this induction ceremony is also a testimony to the strong partnership between Pakistan and China. He said our commitment to work together in multiple domains is significant to ensure peace and stability in the region.

