KPRA week-long registration drive concludes

Peshawar- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) provided instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Kohat in the week-long drive conducted on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah.

The USAID-KPRM provided assistance to KPRA in successfully conducting the drive.

Over a hundred new taxpayers were registered and dozens more were identified during the campaign in which teams of KPRA including Deputy Collectors, Inspectors and Facilitation officers visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for awareness and providing instant registration facility.

On the last day, the KPRA registration team setup their mobile registration camp at Pekhawar Restaurant located on Bannu Road, Kohat for the facilitation of the taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot.

The field teams visited areas of KDA, Bannu Road, Pindi Road and Hangu Road providing information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collecting their data for their registration.

“We are thankful to the people of Kohat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan who greeted our teams and agreed for tax compliance,” said KPRA official adding that KPRA team will be available for any assistance and help to its taxpayers round the year.

He also thanked USAID-KPRM activity for their support in the drive hoping that it would continue its support to KPRA in its efforts for the education, awareness and facilitation of taxpayers. “The registration team did a brilliant job and they certainly deserve an appreciation,” he said adding that KPRA will launch another registration drive in Swabi, Nowshera and Charsadda from March 22.