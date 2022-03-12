Maternity issues under focus on second day of APPA Conference

LAHORE – Aman B. Pulungan, president of Asia Pacific Pediatric Association (APPA) while dwelling on the impact of COVID-19 on children throughout the world, specially the developing countries said that apart from death in infants, mental and nervous disorders have also been noticed. Hence, it requires particular focus on this area. He urged that parents and society to take special measures for its remedy.

While delivering speech via video link on the second day of 17th Asia Pacific Congress of Paediatrics conference being held here on Friday, Dr Aman stated that not only the state but medical community also has to take special care of infants. He invited the government and non- governmental organisations to come forward and play their role in this regard. He stressed that after treatment of COVID-19, the children would need particular attention and healthy diet. The state should frame a permanent policy to coup with such situation.

“The lockdown, shortage of food and confinement during the Covid pandemic have had negative effect on children which needs to be addressed”, he emphasized.

In another session, Prof Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta of Canada described the dangers of poor nutrition during pregnancy, such negligence can cost the child’s life. It has been noticed that infants in low income countries- 70 out of 1000 children lose their lives due to poor nutrition. Therefore during pregnancy mother and neonates should be given special care, he concluded.

In another lecture, it has been advised that doctors should be very careful while administering oxygen to the children, any negligence can be lethal for them.