Our Staff Reporter

Maternity issues under focus on second day of APPA Conference

LAHORE   –   Aman B. Pulungan, president of Asia Pacific Pediatric Association (APPA) while dwelling on the impact of COVID-19 on children throughout the world, specially the developing countries said that apart from death in infants, mental and nervous disorders have also been noticed. Hence, it requires particular focus on this area. He urged that parents and society to take special measures for its remedy.

While delivering speech via video link on the second day of 17th Asia Pacific Congress of Paediatrics conference being held here on Friday, Dr Aman stated that not only the state but medical community also has to take special care of infants. He invited the government and non- governmental organisations to come forward and play their role in this regard. He stressed that after treatment of COVID-19, the children would need particular attention and healthy diet. The state should frame a permanent policy to coup with such situation.

“The lockdown, shortage of food and confinement during the Covid pandemic have had negative effect on children which needs to be addressed”, he emphasized.

In another session, Prof Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta of Canada described the dangers of poor nutrition during pregnancy, such negligence can cost the child’s life. It has been noticed that infants in low income countries- 70 out of 1000 children lose their lives due to poor nutrition. Therefore during pregnancy mother and neonates should be given special care, he concluded.

In another lecture, it has been advised that doctors should be very careful while administering oxygen to the children, any negligence can be lethal for them.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan to invite P-5 countries over India’s airspace violations: FM

Lahore

Nothing settled with govt over no-trust move, says Tariq Cheema

Islamabad

World Bank approves $435 million to finance three projects in Pakistan

Islamabad

Parliamentarians can participate in election campaign: ECP

Islamabad

OIC delegation heads to witness Pakistan Day Parade as ‘Guests of Honour’

National

Agri Department to plant 0.4m trees in South Punjab

Multan

Baby Friendly Hospital initiative launched under WHO for Sourh Punjab

National

7,000-bag urea supplied to 11 notified dealers

National

Modern trends, research vital to promote education: IUB VC

National

Four petrol pumps sealed on over charging

1 of 326