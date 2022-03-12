No-confidence motion: PML-Q likely to take final decision tomorrow

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is likely to take a final decision in tomorrow’s (Sunday) meeting regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, an important consultative meeting of the PML-Q was held today in which discussions were held regarding the talks between the PML-Q opposition and the government.

Sources said that the consultative meeting of PML-Q ended in which it was decided that the consultation would continue tomorrow.

In this regard, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat said that PML-N is not a victim of any controversy and a final decision is likely to be taken in tomorrow s meeting.

Sources said that the government couldn’t satisfy the PML-Q so far while the talks held between the PML-Q and the government yesterday were also fruitless.

It may be recalled that yesterday Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that all issues have been agreed upon with PML-Q, however federal minister Tahir Bashir Cheema while reacting said that Fawad Chaudhry s claim is rejected. During the meeting, only the Pika Ordinance was discussed.