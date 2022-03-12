No-confidence motion: PML-Q refutes report of agreement with govt

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema has refuted Fawad Chaudhary’s claims of an agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the no-confidence vote.

The PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that the reports about a settlement between the PML-Q and PTI are not based on reality.

Government sources had claimed that an agreement has been reached with the PML-Q leadership after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Farrukh Habib’s meeting with the PML-Q leaders on Friday.

PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema has refuted claims of any settlement over the no-trust move. He said that no other matters barring the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance were discussed in the PML-Q chief Pervaiz Illahi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary’s meeting.

He further added that only Prime Minister or the Federal committee can talk to the PML-Q leadership over any political issue. ‘If we have to talk to Fawad Chaudhary over political matters then we better leave politics’, he said jokingly.

According to sources, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Farrukh Habib had talked about the removal of the CM Punjab in the meeting, but no other specifics had been provided to the PML-Q leadership.

‘Cheema wants to see Pervaiz Elahi as CM’

Asad Umar, while talking to the Local News programme today, that the talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its ally PML-Q were very clear. He said that PML-Q is standing alongside the PTI government as per their statements.

“There is nothing wrong to wish for something. Tariq Bashir Cheema wants to see Pervaiz Elahi as the [Punjab] chief minister,” said the federal minister.

Umar said that PML-Q did not put any condition to change the Punjab chief minister. He added an opinion was given regarding the change of the chief minister.

“Everyone is holding meetings including Aleem Khan to analyse the political situation. It is obvious that decisions will be taken in view of the political situation. Aleem Khan has not given any statement to part ways with the political party.”

“The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties and they are solely responsible to get the numbers,” said Asad Umar.

Regarding Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Umar said that MQM-P is also an ally party of the PTI government and it is still standing side-by-side with the government.