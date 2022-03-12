Javaid-ur-Rahman

Opp may submit no-confidence motion against NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD   –   The joint opposition may soon submit the no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the National Assembly Secretariat. More than 80 MNAs from major parliamentary opposition parties will jointly submit a no-trust motion in the National Assembly Secretariat after thorough consultation on it, background discussions with the opposition lawmakers revealed. Since there was ambiguity about issuing ruling against the members from treasury benches by the speaker National Assembly, the opposition would submit a no-trust motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. According to rules and procedure, the joint opposition has to ensure majority in the National Assembly house and voting process would be carried out through secret ballot. PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif the other day [Thursday], talking to media, hinted that the opposition would submit a no-trust motion in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The no-confidence motion, in the parliamentary history, remained successful only against Speaker Fakhar Imam.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan to invite P-5 countries over India’s airspace violations: FM

Lahore

Nothing settled with govt over no-trust move, says Tariq Cheema

Islamabad

World Bank approves $435 million to finance three projects in Pakistan

Islamabad

Parliamentarians can participate in election campaign: ECP

Islamabad

OIC delegation heads to witness Pakistan Day Parade as ‘Guests of Honour’

National

Agri Department to plant 0.4m trees in South Punjab

Lahore

Maternity issues under focus on second day of APPA Conference

Multan

Baby Friendly Hospital initiative launched under WHO for Sourh Punjab

National

7,000-bag urea supplied to 11 notified dealers

National

Modern trends, research vital to promote education: IUB VC

1 of 326