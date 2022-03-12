Opp may submit no-confidence motion against NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD – The joint opposition may soon submit the no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the National Assembly Secretariat. More than 80 MNAs from major parliamentary opposition parties will jointly submit a no-trust motion in the National Assembly Secretariat after thorough consultation on it, background discussions with the opposition lawmakers revealed. Since there was ambiguity about issuing ruling against the members from treasury benches by the speaker National Assembly, the opposition would submit a no-trust motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. According to rules and procedure, the joint opposition has to ensure majority in the National Assembly house and voting process would be carried out through secret ballot. PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif the other day [Thursday], talking to media, hinted that the opposition would submit a no-trust motion in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The no-confidence motion, in the parliamentary history, remained successful only against Speaker Fakhar Imam.