Opp to submit no-trust move against National Assembly speaker

The joint opposition has decided to bring a no-trust motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser after raising questions over his neutrality during the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the matter, as many as 100 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the joint opposition have signed a no-trust move against the speaker.

The opposition has blamed Asad Qaiser for calling MNAs and summoning them for meetings. “We are bringing a no-trust move against him as he las lost his neutrality,” they alleged.

It is pertinent to mention here that if a no-confidence motion is submitted against the National Assembly speaker then he would not be able to chair the proceedings of the assembly.

On March 10, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Speaker National Assembly would not accept any vote going against the party lines under article 63 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

While speaking during a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said that under Article 63 (1) (a), the leader of the party has the right to make decisions regarding the dissenting members.

“The National Assembly speaker will not accept such votes against the party lines,” he said and added, “the speaker has the authority to give declaration under the article 63 (1) (a).”

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has the support of 179 lawmakers and it may be possible that some additional votes may also turn in their favour. “It is now upto the Opposition to bring 172 votes for the success of the no-trust motion,” he said.