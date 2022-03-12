Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan reports 7 corona deaths, 723 new cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported seven more fatalities during last 24 hours, marking the sixth straight day that deaths have remained below 10.
With 7 more deaths, the overall death toll has reached 30,298 while 723 fresh Covid-19 cases took the tally to 1,517,512. The national positivity rate stood at 1.8 percent as of Friday morning.
As many as 167 new cases during last 24 hours took the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coronavirus tally to 217,857. Three patients succumbed to the disease in KP, with the toll currently standing at 6,297. Sindh saw 330 new Covid cases and four fatalities during the same period bringing the total of confirmed cases in the province to 568,088. Punjab reported 147 cases, Balochistan 24 cases, Islamabad 31 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 10 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 10 such cases.
Meanwhile, another 956 people have recovered from the coronavirus during the single day taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,469,405. There are 17,809 active cases while the number of critical patients has fallen to 677.

