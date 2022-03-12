News Desk

Parliament’s security: Sheikh Rasheed says could summon Pakistan Army

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that the government could summon Pakistan Army for the protection of Parliament and Parliamentary Lodges.

“We have decided to hand over security of Parliament and Parliamentary Lodges to FC and Rangers,” he said while speaking to media at Quetta airport and added, “The government could also summon Pakistan Army under article 245 of the Constitution.”

He said that the government could not allow any militia to enter Islamabad. “We are ready to provide security to opposition leaders and could provide them with Rangers’ security,” he said.

The interior minister further called for bringing restraint and clam in the politics and said that both sides in the political arena should speak of peace and harmony. “If this agitation continues, then the elections that are scheduled after a year could be postponed for 10 years.”

Two days back, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while offering Rangers and FC security to the opposition and announced stern action against those who resorted to violence.

Addressing a press conference at Lal Haveli, Sheikh Rasheed said that the army has said that we have nothing to do with politics. “I’m ready to give you Rangers, FC security and vehicles, don’t complain about being short of numbers in the end.”

The opposition has stormed federal lodges as it has failed to get the required majority for the no-confidence motion.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the no-confidence motion has failed and the opposition cannot complete the magical number of 172 MNAs to impeach Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The opposition needs an excuse to flee”.

