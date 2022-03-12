News Desk

PMD forecast hot weather spell for three days in Karachi

The Early Warning Centre of the Met Office on Saturday predicted a three-day spell of hot weather in Karachi.

A spell of hot weather is expected to grip Karachi for three days, during which the temperature may soar to 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted in a weather report.

The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to 20 to 22 degree Celsius, the PMD said.

The weather forecast said that the humidity levels will also rise during the three-day period, due to which it will feel hotter than the actual temperature.

According to the Met Office, the humidity in the city will range between 30 to 40 percent in the evening.

The winds blowing from the sea, which used to have a soothing impact over the city’s weather, will likely to remain suspended during the daytime as the mercury is expected to hit 38˚Celsius today,” a weather official said.

The wind direction will remain northwest in the day, which will increase the temperature. The wind direction will likely to change to west or southwest in the evening, according to the report.

