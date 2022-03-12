PPP leaders condemn deployment of Rangers at Parliament House

Islamabad – Strongly condemning deployment of Rangers in Parliament House, leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party have said that according to Article 55 of the Constitution of Pakistan, members of the National Assembly have right to cast vote in his presence and no one can stop them from reaching the Parliament. Speaking at a joint news conference, Shazia Atta Marri, Faisal Karim Kundi and Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the government cannot deny constitutional rights to members of the Parliament. Shazia Marri said Speaker National Assembly should refrain from non-parliamentary measures, otherwise they will be remembered with the worst references in the history. Shazia said according to Rule No. 2 of the National Assembly, a member is only an elected member of the National Assembly and sub-clause four of Article 63A makes it clear that a member of the National Assembly would be a member until the Election Commission of Pakistan de-seats him and as per Article 55, a member of the National Assembly shall exercise his right of vote in his presence and no one could stop him to excercise his right of vote. She added that Speaker of the National Assembly should avoid the non-parliamentary measures otherwise they would be remembered with the worst references in the history. She said that dozens of the press conferences are being held daily by the federal ministers of the Prime Minister, but nothing being delivered to the poor people. “We held long march campaign from Karachi to Islamabad peacefully and highlighted issues of the people. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that it is highly condemable decision that Sheikh Rashid has decided to deploy Rangers inside and outside the national assembly and parliament lodges. The Chairman of the House and Library is the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and the people of tiger force stormed into parliament lodges in the police dress. We are making it clear to the government today that we will answer bricks with stones and bullets with cannons. He further said that if PTI leaders could hold a public gathering in Islamabad then we will also hold a grand public Jalsa.

He added that what could we teach a person who has become the Prime Minister of the country and cannot read the oath of the Prime Minister.

Murtaza Wahab said that PPP had strongly condemned Shaikh Rasheed’s decision regarding deployment of Rangers and also condemned the awkward behavior of the speaker of the National Assembly with the members of opposition parties .

He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly is the custodian of the National Assembly but he is behaving like the speaker of ruling party PTI.

Murtaza Wahab dayd that Home Minister Shaikh Rasheed should resign if there is a security breach and Prime Minister Imran Khan is angry with him because he leaked a secret audio tape and he should inform about that audio due to which Imran Khan is even not meeting Sheikh Rashid.