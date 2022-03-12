News Desk

President emphasizes to facilitate foreign investors

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need of facilitating foreign investors to invest in the country’s Information and Communications Technology sector.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on engaging Pakistani American Diaspora in the ICT sector, he said in view of the incentives being provided by the government, this sector has a huge potential to grow in Pakistan.

The President said Pakistan needs to focus on training and skill development of its human resources in the ICT sector to meet the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He also underlined the need to take measures for attracting venture capital and private equity funds that would help accelerate economic development of the country.

