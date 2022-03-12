Putin discusses situation in Ukraine with French, German leaders

The Russian president on Saturday discussed the latest situation in Ukraine with French and German leaders in a phone call.

In a statement, the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the “real situation” in Ukraine.

Putin accused the Ukrainian forces of violating human rights norms in the war, and urged Macron and Scholz to push Kyiv to stop such actions, the statement said.

He also spoke about the series of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives held in video format in recent days.

It concluded that the three leaders agreed to continue contacts.

Meanwhile, Steffen Hebestreit, a German government spokesman, stressed that the call was part of the international efforts to end Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Macron and Scholz insisted on an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and the initiation of efforts to find a diplomatic solution, Hebestreit said.

He asserted that the three leaders agreed not to reveal further details of the call.

The spokesman said that Scholz also held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in the day.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 others injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, the US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.