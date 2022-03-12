Our Staff Reporter

Renowned journalist, poet Farhad Zaidi passes away

KARACHI – Renowned journalist, poet and scholar Farhad Zaidi passed away on Friday in Karachi, confirmed his family.
He has left behind a widow, and two sons. His funeral prayer will be offered in Defence phase 8 after Maghrib prayers, said his family. Farhad Zaidi had been the president of The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and vice-president of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. He had also served as the managing director of PTV and an editor of a local newspaper.
Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Farhad Zaidi and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

 

