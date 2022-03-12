Security agencies conduct drill before Pak-Australia test match

KARACHI – The drill was conducted by security agencies before the test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia starting from Saturday at the National Stadium here.

The security drill was attended by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel including security division personnel, said a news release on Friday.

The drill was conducted to evacuate players in case of any untoward incident. Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui personally observed the exercise. The SSU’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team will be on patrol around the National Stadium to deal with any emergencies.

Sports activities essential to maintain mental, physical health

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh on Friday said that sports activities were essential to maintain mental and physical health and refine hidden capabilities of the youth.

He said while speaking at the inaugural of a three-day inter-regional sports competition of Government Islamia College. On the occasion, the teams were introduced to the chief guest. Arslan said that sports and other extra-curriculum activities flourished the culture of competition among the youth. He congratulated the administration of the college for holding such a healthy competition for the students.