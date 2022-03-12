Shehbaz, Bilawal, Fazl hit back at PM over ‘abusive language’

ISLAMABAD – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday hit back at Prime Minister’s remarks and claimed that they would defeat Imran Khan through a vote of confidence.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan would be on the run soon because he had exploited religion, impoverished the nation and caused irreparable damage to Pakistan’s domestic, regional, and international diplomatic interest.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Shehbaz also said he would stand his ground no matter what and it would be Imran that would soon be running and hiding. He said the people of Pakistan were crushed by the corruption by the PTI government and the disastrous economic policies of Niazi. People were unable to feed their families, pay for their Healthcare, or their education while Imran Niazi rants about Riyasat-e-Madina and him being a godsend.

In a tweet Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri said, “Imran Khan’s abusive language is the biggest proof he knows he’s losing.

Have you ever heard a winning captain abuse his opponents? No, losers do. His reference to the army in public jalsa while no confidence is pending is pathetic, desperate and will not work.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran should be reminded how he claimed he had won a 2nd world cup at his working visit to Washington and now claims to be a revolutionary against US over grudge that the US President did not call him. He said where was this revolutionary over the past 4 years when he was kneeling before the IMF and promising the world to the people of Pakistan with no fuel, electricity, gas, and fool inflation, 10 million jobs, 5 million houses?, he questioned.

Shehbaz slammed Imran’s abusive language against political opponents and said that Imran had lost his mind in panic and frustration due to the no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion was a democratic and Constitutional right of the opposition and Niazi’s desperation over it was needless and unjustified, he said. This vulgar language and threats to the opposition would not scare them or change the outcome of this vote. The opposition leaders had already braved imprisonment in death row cells and gone through excruciating persecution and political victimisation, such hollow threats would not work, he said.

He said God Almighty had ensured the victory of the truth and he had been vindicated by courts but Niazi would not have the courage to face the consequences of his actions because he was an absconder. The PMLN leadership would give every last drop of their blood for Pakistan’s development and progress.

Shehbaz said the government showed its true belligerent face at the Parliament Lodges of how brutally it would use force against the opposition. He said none of these tactics would stand in the way of this constitutional and legal move by the opposition and all those rented cronies of Imran who threaten mob violence would soot have their lips sealed.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him to ‘keep his fight political,’ after the premier launched a verbal assault at the Opposition during a public gathering in Lower Dir.

The JUI-F chief was holding a press conference alongside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Criticising the premier, Fazl said: “Your foul language makes you ineligible to hold the post of the prime minister as there is no nobility in you.” The PDM chief claimed to have the majority to overthrow the PTI-led government and went on to call the premier “crazy.” “We have experience in dealing with such situations,” he warned.

Shehbaz, Rind call on JUI-F chief

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Member of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Friday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman separately here at his residence. Both the dignitaries discussed prevailing political situation in the country, informed JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri.

He said during the meeting, Sardar Rind also discussed the issues of Balochistan province.