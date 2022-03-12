Sheikh Rashid calls for reconciliation between govt, opposition

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has called for reconciliation between the government and the opposition.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid reiterated that the opposition was about to lose and advised them to wait and have patience as there is only “a year left to the next elections”.

However, he said “Even today I believe that we should cool down and move towards reconciliation”.

The interior minister also said that he had received a complaint from JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Ghafoor Haideri regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s verbal jibes against the joint opposition.