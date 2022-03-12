Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for next 3 days

KARACHI – CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for three days starting today, as per the decision made by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSCG) on Friday.

A statement from the SSGC said that the management had decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG stations in the province from Friday onwards.

The gas supply company said that the CNG stations will close at 8am on Friday and open on Monday, March 14, at the same hour. The last time when the gas supply was suspended was on March 4, which was restored after 72 hours. CNG stations reopen after nearly three months

Before that, the CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan reopened on February 14 after a gap of nearly three months. “…Gas supply was suspended to CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance to the Gas Load Management Plan,” the SSGC had said. The gas supplies are being restored to only those CNG stations that are operating on RLNG, the statement noted.