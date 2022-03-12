Three killed in Karachi trailer-bike collision

KARACHI – At least three people including father and two sons were killed in collision between an over speeding trailer and a motorcycle here in the metropolis on Friday, police said.

According to details, the accident took place near Neti Jeti flyover in Karachi where a reckless driven trailer knocked down a motorcycle carrying three people.

As a result of accident, all three motorcycle riders including father and two sons hailing from Keamari were killed on the spot. Trailer driver fled the scene of accident.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case against the driver started raids for his arrest.

Police arrest injured suspect after encounter

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly sustained bullet injury in an encounter with police.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday at the Market police signaled two persons riding on a motorbike to stop near Anaj Mandi intersection but they tried to escape and they were followed by the police.

He claimed that the suspects stopped their motorbike in an area in the limits of Sakhi Pir police and opened fire on the cops who were chasing them.

According to him, a suspect Abdul Manan Chandio received a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while his accomplice managed to escaped.

Chandio was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that Chandio was already nominated in 5 separate FIRs of different crimes like robbery, snatching, theft and keeping unlicensed weapons.

Three of those FIRs were lodged in Market police station and 1 each in Baldia and Sakhi Pir police stations.