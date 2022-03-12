Usman Mirza claims police implicated him in bogus couple torture case

ISLAMABAD – All the accused in couple torture case including the mastermind Usman Mirza have recorded their statements under section 342 in the form of questions and answers before the court here on Friday.

Additional and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani took up Usman Mirza couple torture case during which the court distributed copies of questionnaire among the accused.

Accused Usman Mirza and Mohib Khan have submitted their replies before the judge in response to questionnaire under section 342.

Additional and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani started recording final arguments of the defence lawyers.

Earlier, Usman Mirza, in his reply he submitted with the court, claimed police built up a case against him under a well-thought conspiracy.

He mentioned he had neither recorded the video of the couple nor made it go viral on social media. “The couple had recorded statement before court that I am not their accused,” he said adding that the case against me is based on hearsay.

Usman Mirza told court that he had not been provided the videos by the police investigators and he had not sent Umer Bilal for collection of extortion from the victim couple.

“Rather police had presented a bogus CD-R while showing location of my flat and the cell phone used in video recording was not recovered from my possession,” he said.

“I have nothing to do with the case,” mentioned Usman Mirza, the main accused, in the question and answer form.

Malik Ikhlaq Advocate, the counsel of accused Farhan Shaheen, also appeared before the court and presented final arguments.

The court postponed hearing in couple torture case till today (Saturday) giving directions to lawyers of the accused to complete arguments on the next date of hearing.