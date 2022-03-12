Yar Muhammad Rind calls on Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Balochistan Assembly, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday.

According to sources, both the leaders discussed in details the current political situation in the country arisen after the no-confident motion tabled by joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

During the meeting, which was held at the residence of JUI-F chief residence in Islamabad, both the leaders also criticized police action at the Parliament lodges.