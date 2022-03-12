News Desk

Yar Muhammad Rind calls on Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Balochistan Assembly, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday.

According to sources, both the leaders discussed in details the current political situation in the country arisen after the no-confident motion tabled by joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

During the meeting, which was held at the residence of JUI-F chief residence in Islamabad, both the leaders also criticized police action at the Parliament lodges.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Opp to submit no-trust move against National Assembly speaker

Karachi

Australia bat first in second Pakistan Test

Business

President emphasizes to facilitate foreign investors

Karachi

Chaudhary Tanvir: PML-N leader caught trying to flee abroad

Lahore

No-confidence motion: PML-Q refutes report of agreement with govt

Lahore

Drug case hearing against Rana Sanaullah adjourned till April 02

Islamabad

India’s weak defense system becomes a threat to regional peace: Farrukh

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 571 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM sees ‘sea of people’ in Islamabad day before no-trust vote

Islamabad

Rangers to guard Parliament House, says Sh Rashid

1 of 217