Aamir Liaquat announces to leave PTI in future

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Dr. Aamir Liaquat on Sunday announced to part ways from PTI in future.

The PTI Member National Assembly made the announcement on his twitter account. He also asked the Prime Minister to not to worry.

He further added that those who love the PM still support him despite of the worst behavior. It’s a game of nerves. May Allah make it better for Pakistan, our ways will be separated afterwards.

I will keep the reward of loyalty given by the Prime Minister, added Aamir Liaquat.