News Desk

Aamir Liaquat announces to leave PTI in future

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Dr. Aamir Liaquat on Sunday announced to part ways from PTI in future.

The PTI Member National Assembly made the announcement on his twitter account. He also asked the Prime Minister to not to worry.

He further added that those who love the PM still support him despite of the worst behavior. It’s a game of nerves. May Allah make it better for Pakistan, our ways will be separated afterwards.

I will keep the reward of loyalty given by the Prime Minister, added Aamir Liaquat.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Induction of J-10C in Fighter Fleet of Pakistan Air Force is a Huge Milestone

Islamabad

Taxes still lower in Pakistan than other countries: Chairman FBR

Lahore

Misunderstanding clear, says Moonis Elahi after Sheikh Rasheed’s remarks

Karachi

PTI delegation meets MQM-P leadership today to address reservations

National

Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM slot to Pervaiz Elahi

Business

Increase in remittances shows confidence of overseas Pakistanis: Farrukh

Islamabad

Ch Shujaat is my brother, will never speak against him: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

Imran Khan name of ideology, courage, bravery: Farrukh

National

International Army Team Spirit Competition-2022 concludes in Pabbi

National

US provides additional $200mn on in defense aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s war

1 of 197