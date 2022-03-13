Ahsan Ramzan felicitated for winning World Snooker Championship title

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday felicitated Pakistan’s 16-year-old snooker player Ahsan Ramzan on winning the title of World Snooker Championship.

The CM said that Ahsan Ramzan exhibited professional skills and brought laurels home by winning the World Snooker Championship title. “The entire nation is proud of Ahsan Ramzan,” he added.

He prayed for more success in the future for Ahsan Ramzan and said he proved with his performance and talent that Pakistani players were not inferior to international players in their capabilities.